2019: Atiku signs peace accord, asks Buhari to assent to electoral bill

The Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) counterpart, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, are to sign the peace accord on the conduct of the 2019 elections today.

The two candidates and some others were not present when President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress signed the accord in Abuja on Tuesday.

The National Peace Accord was convened by eminent Nigerians led by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

Speaking shortly after signing the peace deal, Atiku commended President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to sign the accord, but also advised him to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018.

“I commend the President for accepting to sign the peace agreement. But let me also advise him to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill”, Atiku said at the event witnessed by many PDP stakeholders and supporters.

Those at the event included, the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former presidential aspirant and former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Saminu Turaki (SAN).