2019: SGF denies appointing Modu Sheriff as campaign DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied appointing a former National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Director General, Buhari 2019 Support Committee.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha, made the disclaimer last night in a statement.

“The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to documents in circulation in print and social media purportedly issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters in the Presidency as public notice, announcing the names of certain individuals and appointing them into different roles under the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee, as well as soliciting for support.

“It has become imperative to clarify to all Nigerians and in particular to APC members that the said documents are unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded. Appropriate administrative measures are being put in place to ensure that such lapse does not recur in future,” the SGF said in a statement signed by Lawrence Ojabo, the Director, Press, in his office.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political matters, Gideon Sammani, made the announcement Friday in a statement.

Sammani had said that the Sheriff-led body has a list of 35 members of the support committee, 10 members of National Advisory Committee and five members of National Patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.