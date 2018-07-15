Ekiti guber: Fayemi leads as INEC collates final results

…NBC shuts Ekiti Radio/TV over polls

Dr Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Ekiti governorship election, is coasting home to victory, according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in majority of the 16 local councils in the state.

Fayemi, who was governor of the state between 2010 and 2014, has won no fewer than 13 of the 16 councils, including the council of incumbent Ayodele Fayose.

Fayemi won in Irepodun-Ifelodun council, the home base of Fayose.

Fayemi polled 13,869 votes. The PDP candidate, Olusola Eleka, Fayose’s deputy got 11,456 votes.

In the 2014 election, massively rigged by Fayose’s PDP, Fayemi lost all the Ekiti councils to Fayose.

This time around, Fayemi only lost in Fayose’s polling unit and ward.

However, the votes in other wards were not enough to secure victory for Fayose’s party and candidate in the local government.

The local government has 11 wards. Results from each ward were collated at the local council headquarters of INEC situated in Igede.

A total of 66,162 voters were registered in the local government while 27,306 were accredited.

INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti is compiling all the results from the local councils and the official announcement will be made later Sunday.

According to reports from local council collation centers, Fayemi also won in Oye LGA, Ilejemeje, Ido-Osi, Gbonyin and Moba.

However, he narrowly lost Ado-Ekiti, where Fayose doled out a minimum of N4000 to would-be-voters on Friday.

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has shut down the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES) for breaching provisions of the Broadcasting Code.

The commission’s Southwest monitoring chief Professor Armstrong Idachaba cited breach of the electoral act and broadcasting code by the media outfit, after Governor Ayodele Fayose went on air to announce fake results in favour of Olusola Emeka, his deputy and PDP governorship candidate.

“The Commission has taken the decision to curb the continued breach of the Electoral Act and the Broadcasting Code on Political Broadcast.

The Commission was particularly irked by the unauthorized declaration of results by the state Governor on the state owned Broadcast stations.

The governor had also made malicious and unsubstantiated comments against INEC, the Police and the SSS.

NBC said the stations, comprising radio and TV will remain shut down until further notice.