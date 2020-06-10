2nd ITREALMS, DigitalSENSE digital rights series harps on Women Rights in Digital Era webinar

Concerned by the frequency of rapes in the country of late with some orchestrated through social media platforms, ITREALMS Online would this weekend stage its second edition of the Digital Rights Series Web Seminar (Webinar) on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The second edition of the Digital Rights Series is hosted by ITREALMS, an international award-winning news platform in collaboration with DigitalSENSE Africa Media, an Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) accredited At-Large Structure (ALS), DNS Women Nigeria and NaijaAgroNet, a publication focusing on Sustainable Development, women, environment and new energy; on the theme: ‘Women and Rights in Digital Era.’

She noted that Goal 5 targets, additionally is to “Ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision making in political, economic and public life.

Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, as well as undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, to name a few.

To this end, she said the second edition of this webinar on Digital Rights would address some youth beheavour online, especially for the female gender.

Experts in social development and knowledgeable on the subject matter she said, have been assembled to discourse and proffer solutions.

Some of those slated to speak include an author, activist, Morenike Adebayo, United Kingdom-based development actor, Abimbola Junaid and security analyst who presides over the Africa Security Forum, Mr. Temitope Olodo.

She further urged Nigerians and women and young women to participate in the webinar and actively too.