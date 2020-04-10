5G not spreading coronavirus – WHO

The World Health Organisation says that viruses cannot travel on radio waves or mobile networks, saying COVID-19 is a respiratory disease.

WHO through a statement on Friday, debunked the myth, adding that COVID-19 was spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

“People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose,” it said.

WHO added that COVID-19 was spreading in many countries that did not have 5G mobile networks.

It also said being infected with the new Coronavirus did not mean that the person would be infected with the virus forever, adding that people recovered from the disease.

“MostCOVID-19infected persons can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies.

“If you are infected by the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms.

“If you have cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early, but call your health facility by telephone first.

“Most patients recover thanks to supportive care,” WHO said.

It added that exposure to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees would not prevent COVID-19.

“You can be infected withCOVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19,” the organisation noted.

It said to be protected from the virus, people should ensure frequent and thorough hand washing and avoid touching eyes, mouth, and nose.

(NAN)