70% of youths abuse drugs in Gombe –NDLEA

Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gombe State, Aliyu Adole, has said 70 per cent of young people abuse drug in the state.

He noted that his command seized 845.034kg of drugs in the state last year.

Adole disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent on Friday.

He said young people between 15 and 35 years were mostly affected by the scourge of drug abuse.

“We have been working tirelessly from the inception of my administration as commander till date. The present and past administrations in the state have assisted our agency to see that drug abuse was reduced to the barest minimum,” he noted.

Adole bemoaned the diversion of farmers from grain to weed cultivation, especially in southern Gombe.

He said, “Over the years, we have noticed that Cannabis cultivators have migrated to southern Gombe. It is giving us headache that farmers have diverted from grain production and have started Indian Hemp cultivation and that has brought the state to spotlight.

“We are really working to see that some of these issues are tackled and with the current formation of the ministry of internal security and narcotic unit which will work with the NDLEA, drug business will be no more in the state. Just recently, medicine stores were searched to ensure that controlled substances are stopped from circulation.”