The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Tuesday, experienced a 1-kilometre depth of earth tremor shaking several buildings and spread across a distance of four kilometres in five seconds.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Lara Owoeye-Wise.

Owoeye-Wise said the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, calmed Abuja residents over the earth tremor as he “has directed the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to provide hourly updates of the seismic developments around Abuja, the Federal Capital to him for regular review and possible escalation to other relevant agencies.

“Urging residents of the Federal Capital to go about their normal routine without anxiety, Alake, who is currently engaging American investors on joint venture proposals in the solid minerals sector in Washington DC, United States said other proactive measures have been deployed to ensure the safety of residents and properties.

“He was responding to an alert by the NGSA, reporting that tremors shook several buildings in Abuja on Tuesday, August 4, this year.”

According to her, “The NGSA Seismic Monitoring Station, Utako, recorded the earth tremor at exactly 11.23.27am, noting that it originated from a 1-kilometre depth and spread across a distance of four kilometres in five seconds.

However, the NGSA interpreted the tremor as a ” light event of I to II magnitude on the Mercalli scale.”

“Its words: ” This is a characteristic feature of a surface earth tremor that poses no threat to lives and properties except for the discomfort of the shake and fear of possible destruction.”

She also said, “The Minister assured the public that the agency will continue to monitor the situation while residents engage in normal activities.”