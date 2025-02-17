Accordingto CaughtOffside, Nigeria and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been added to the midfield shortlist of Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid, as they look to sign a new defensive midfielder in the summer.

Having failed to address the position last summer, the Rojiblancos have begun the hunt for a player to fill the void in their team with the Nigerian emerging as a potential signing.

The fact that club captain Koke Resurreccion is coming towards the end of his career, coupled with the expected departure of Thomas Lemar, means that it is important for a pivot to arrive at the Metropolitano before the start of the 2025/26 season.

Atleti’s sporting department have been drawing up a shortlist over the last few months, which features the likes of Mallorca’s Samu Costa. Another player that has now been added is Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, as reported by CaughtOffside.

Ndidi had been linked with Barcelona last summer, before opting to sign a new contract with Leicester.

However, he is expected to leave the Premier League side in 2025, and Atletico are in the race.

It is not only Atletico that are showing interest in Ndidi, as the report states that Real Betis are also keen on the Nigerian international. Los Verdiblancos are expected to sell Johnny Cardoso to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and the search for a replacement appears to be underway.

AS Monaco are said to be competing against Atleti and Betis, and they are reported to have had a £20m offer turned down during the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old’s current contract at Leicester ties him with the club until 2027.

Ndidi has featured in 208 matches in the EPL for Leicester and was part of the side that won the FA Cup in 2020/21 for the first time in their history and then the FA Community Shield.

He also played a pivotal role in their Championship winning season in 2023/24, scoring four times and assisting five goals in 32 appearances.