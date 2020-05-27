Again, El-Rufai extends Kaduna lockdown by two weeks

The Kaduna State Government has extended for another two weeks the lockdown it imposed on the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But the two weeks lockdown would start on June 1st, 2020, according to the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe who made the announcement in a broadcast to residents on Tuesday.

The two day windows remained Wednesdays and Thursdays for now.

She said the three days window would take effect from June 1st, 2020, saying that instead of Wednesdays and Thursdays, the three days window, would start from Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The deputy governor said, “After 60 days, the state government has reviewed the quarantine orders. The governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the recommendation to extend the partial lockdown regulations for two weeks with adjustments to permit the reopening of certain sectors.”

She said these measures were intended to preserve the state’s ability to protect citizens, empower citizens to lead the fight against COVID-19 and make necessary adjustments to the partial lockdown to permit the safe resumption of the pursuit of livelihoods in more sectors.

“Violation of these protocols will compel the government to reimpose restrictions. A spike in COVID-19 infections will also necessitate a tightening of restrictions.

“This week, the relaxation of movement will be effected on Wednesday and Thursday. From 1st June, 2020 the revised regulations will come into effect. They give citizens a three-day window every week to shop for food and other essentials. Until otherwise stated, the lockdown-free days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Temporary neighbourhood markets will continue to operate from 10am to 4pm on these three days, but citizens can move from 6am to 6pm on these lockdown-free days.”