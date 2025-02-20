There was a mild drama on Wednesday as a standoff over seating arrangements led to a heated exchange between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) and the senate leadership.

Trouble began when Senator Natasha’s seat was relocated upon resumption of the session presided by the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, but she refused to comply with the change.

The Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno drew the attention of the Senate President to “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s improper seating position of the lawmaker.”

As Monguno made his submission, Natasha interjected forcefully, demanding explanations for the change.

“Why was my seat moved without my consent?” she queried, refusing to be silenced.

Upholding this position, Senate President Godswill Akpabio ruled in favor of the order. However, when Senator Natasha raised her hand to speak, she was denied recognition because she was not addressing the chamber from her newly assigned seat.

Refusing to back down, Senator Natasha raised her voice in protest, directly confronting the Senate President.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” the Kogi lawmaker said.

The lawmaker also accused Akpabio of sidelining her, stating that she had been denied several opportunities to present bills for a second reading since their last confrontation.

The argument added an unexpected layer of drama and tension during the plenary. The Senate President even ordered the sergeant at arms to walk the Kogi Central senator out, but after the intervention from various lawmakers, calm was restored but she adamantly declined to move.