Families of pupils and teachers abducted by bandits in Oyo State have rejected rice and cash brought by government officials, insisting that their priority was the safe return of their loved ones, a community leader has revealed.

The Baale of Yawota, Emmanuel Alade, recounted the community’s reaction during an interview with News Central on Monday while describing the events surrounding the abduction that occurred in the Orire Local Government Area of the state.

According to Alade, government representatives who visited the affected communities to sympathise with residents were turned away when they offered relief materials and money.

“When the government officials came, they came with rice and money, but the parents rejected it,” he said.

“The women who are government officials on Governor Seyi Makinde’s team came to console us. They brought rice and money, but the parents said they did not want it. They said what they wanted was for their children to be released.”

Alade also recounted how the attack unfolded, saying he saw unfamiliar individuals pass through the area shortly before gunshots rang out across the community.

“On the day the incident happened, I was sitting here when I saw them pass by, but I did not know them. Not long after, we started hearing gunshots. People said bandits had entered the community and everyone ran away,” he said.

“The person who went to meet them was killed, and that was how the students were taken away. Little children were abducted while the gunmen kept shooting.”

He added that community members later reported the incident to the police, who subsequently visited the area.

The revelation comes amid a series of high-profile visits by state and federal government officials to the affected communities as efforts continue to secure the release of the abductees.

Governor Seyi Makinde had on Saturday met with families of the kidnapped pupils and staff members at Ahoro-Esiele community, assuring them that security agencies were working tirelessly to rescue the victims.

The governor said his administration had intensified security meetings and operations since the incident occurred and vowed that all abductees would be brought home safely.

The following day, a federal government delegation led by the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, visited Esiele and Yawota communities on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

The delegation, which included National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu and Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, assured residents that every available resource was being deployed to secure the release of the victims.

The mass abduction, which occurred more than two weeks ago, has heightened fears among residents and renewed concerns over security in communities located along Oyo State’s border areas.