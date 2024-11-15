Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, says he knows the people behind his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying he is not afraid of the agency’s investigation.

Okowa stated this during a solidarity visit by the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, led by Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd.), the Orodje of Okpe, to his residence in Asaba on Thursday.

The EFCC is probing Okowa, who was a two-term governor, over an alleged diversion of the sum of N1.3 trillion.

The ex-governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections, described the allegations made against him as “malicious and politically-motivated,” adding that some individuals were attempting to distort facts to serve their interests.

Okowa said, “In politics, there are many things one must face, but it’s unfortunate when baseless accusations are presented to the media.”