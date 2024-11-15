The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc will raise N239.4 billion through a Rights Issue of 6,839,884,274 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N35.00 per share.

The Rights Issue, which opened on Friday, November 15, allows the existing shareholders to purchase additional shares in proportion to their current holdings and is being offered based on one new ordinary share for every five existing ordinary shares held by shareholders, as of November 05, 2024.

In a letter to the shareholder, the Group Chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu, noted that following the resolution of the Group’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held in May 2024, authorising the establishment of the N400 billion Equity Shelf Programme, UBA will embark on a Rights Issue, as the first step in its broader capital raising programme.

“UBA’s Rights Issue aims to raise N239.4 billion, through the issuance of new ordinary shares to our shareholders. The primary objective of this Rights Issue is to further strengthen our capacity to take advantage of growth opportunities and sustain our leadership in the banking industry,” Elumelu said.

He also highlighted how UBA is driving economic growth across Africa. “Our historic partnership with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, where UBA pledged up to US$6 billion in financing over the next three years to support eligible SMEs across Africa underscores our commitment to fostering economic development,” he added.

The issuance is in compliance with the revised minimum capital requirements for Nigerian commercial banks announced by the apex banking regulator in Nigeria – the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) earlier this year.

Application for the provisional allotment of the Rights to the new ordinary shares will be made exclusively through the NGX e-offer portal during the offer period, while existing shareholders may also apply for additional shares above their provisional allotment as described in the Provisional Allotment Letter.

Shareholders who are customers of the Bank are also encouraged to access their Rights through UBA’s internet banking and mobile banking channels.