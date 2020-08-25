Amaechi’s core loyalist, Lloyd, joins PDP in Rivers

…APC laments exit

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost one of its prominent leaders in Rivers State, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lloyd, a former Majority Leader in Rivers House of Assembly and Director-General of the 2019 Governorship Campaign Council of the Rivers APC, reportedly fell apart with his boss and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, following some irreconcilable differences.

It was, however, gathered Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, prevailed on the ex-Amaechi’s strongman to abandon APC as part of his ongoing consolidation and harmonisation for emergence of his successor.

It was gathered Lloyd was formally received at the Government House, Port Harcourt by Wike and some PDP leaders in the state on Monday.

Lloyd apologised for the crisis at the House of Assembly in 2013 and promised to join the Governor to succeed in the party.

Lloyd said: “My people have asked me to say to you that we will henceforth join hands with you in the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). Your Excellency, I thank God today that all the dramatis personae that were involved in that shameful conduct are alive. None was buried.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of myself and my people, I tender an unreserved apology for whatever actions that may have been ascribed to me. I am truly sorry for the pain which I may have caused my brother Michael Okechukwu Chinda.”

Wike described Lloyd as his friend, insisting his declaration that the doors of the PDP were open for members of the APC in the state, was not a fluke.

He said: “In politics anything can happen. But that does not mean you should forget friendship. We must forget yesterday and put ourselves together as brothers against tomorrow.

“What he (Lloyd) did was what any politician who is committed and supportive of any course the person believes is to defend his interest and the interest of his people at that time.

“When I tool oath of office, I said any person who has committed any offence against me or I have committed against the person, forgive me and I have also forgiven you. Let everybody come back together as one,” the Governor stated.

But the APC in a statement by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Igo Aguma, lamented the exit of Lloyd saying it was regrettable.

Aguma warned against continuous polarisation of the party, insisting the APC was in urgent need for reconciliation to avoid further depletion of its leaders.

Aguma said: “On behalf of the leadership of the APC in Rivers state, I call on all members of our party in the state forming different groups and factions to sheath their sword and come to the table so we can resolve the burning deputations for us to move the party forward.

“Party faithful in the state are enjoined to remain calm and resolute as we are working assiduously hard to ensure peace and reconciliation among aggrieved members and groups to avoid any further depletion from the party because there is actually light at the end of the tunnel”.