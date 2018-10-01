APC governorship primaries hold in Lagos, Imo today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary elections in Lagos and Imo states hold today (Monday).

The governorship primary elections which were earlier scheduled to hold on Sunday along with other states were shifted due to logistics constraints in both states, according to the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja on Saturday announced the postponement while inaugurating 21-member National Convention Committee headed by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.