AMCON: Kuru congratulates National Assembly leadership

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Lawan Kuru (ALK), has congratulated the principal officers of the 9th national assembly in both the Senate and House of Representatives on their emergence just as he urged them to make far reaching legislative contributions towards the development of Nigeria.

Kuru in a letter to the lawmakers, expressed confidence in the abilities of these newly elected officials to deliver given their pedigrees both as politicians and representatives of the people. He said that they had the qualities to rally the good people of Nigeria and show purposeful leadership that would further enrich political narratives in the country.

Particularly to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, Kuru said: “On behalf of the Management and Staff of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), I heartily congratulate you on your recent election as the Senate President of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As the longest serving Senator in the red chamber and watching your contribution to the development of the legislative arm of government in the last 20 years, we are not surprised by the choice and are grateful to the Almighty God. Given your landmark achievements as an astute politician in Nigeria, I have no doubt that the good people of Nigeria will in the coming years, experience far reaching legislative contributions towards the development of our great country.

“As you settle down into your new challenge as Senate President, I wish you God’s guidance in the arduous task of uplifting the standard of law making, which would help accelerate development and economic liberation in the country. Please note that Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), which is helping the government in economic stability and revitalization, is prepared to partner with your leadership of the national assembly to achieve this objective.”

Similarly, to the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the AMCON boss said the news of his election as Speaker of the green chamber did not come to him as a surprise as a result of the overwhelming support he received from the party and his colleagues. Kuru continued, “The diligent leadership sourcing of your great party identified and found your worthy of the role. We identify with the choice and grateful for the opportunity given to you by your colleagues and the Almighty God to make a difference in the political development of Nigeria.

“As you settle down for this national assignment, please note that we felt reassured like most Nigerians with your inaugural speech when you said “The contest for the speakership of this Ninth Assembly is now over and it is time to move on. Our country is presently confronted with a myriad of problems and it is our responsibility as members of this institution to set aside political, ideological and other differences that may distract us from the assignment the Nigerian people have sent us here to perform. There is a lot more that unite us than divide us. With this bold pronouncement Honourable Speaker, we can only wish you God’s guidance in the arduous task of bringing your ideas to life for the good of all Nigerians,” Kuru concluded.

Similar letters were also dispatched to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Ahmed Idris Wase respectively.