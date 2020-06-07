Anambra Police arrest businessman for unlawful possession of firearm

Police in Anambra have arrested a prominent business man in the state, Chief Pius Nweke for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

Nweke, the CEO of Best Aluminium Manufacturing Company, a roofing sheet company was arrested at about 12 noon on Friday in Onitsha while he was driving to his office.

THISDAY gathered that the businessman who hails from Abba in Njikoka Local Government Area, and has been a major force in his community, which had been at loggerhead with Ukpo community had his car intercepted and searched by police officers, and an automatic pistol found in his possession.

Anambra State police commissioner, John Abang who confirmed the arrest said that Nweke was arrested by policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police team known as STS.

He said, “Policemen of the IGP’s STS while on routine patrol at Awada area saw and intercepted a Lexus Jeep which its number plate was covered and then searched the car and the occupant and, in the process, found a beretta pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition in it.

“He has been taken into custody for further interrogation at Onitsha there with STS. He will be taken to Abuja because the STS headquarters is in Abuja. So, definitely he will be moved to Abuja for further necessary actions and interrogations.”

Meanwhile, the president General of Abba community, Mr C. Anaekwe has described Nweke’s arrest as frame up and abduction instead.

“Nweke was abducted by the men of the Nigeria police. As at the time of this release, the whereabouts of Nweke is still unknown,” he said.

He said the arrest was connected to a tussle between Abba and Ukpo community over a large plot of land, citing that Abba people were being oppressed and intimidated by their Ukpo neighbours, using the police.

“Since June, 2019 citizens of the Abba community have been subjected to police intimidation, harassment and victimization with not less than 19 citizens of the Abba community charged to courts for offences ranging from obstruction to armed robbery.

“At present, two out of the five persons arrested on 18th December, 2019 and charged before the Magistrate Court, Umudioka are still in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service.”

He added that Abba community has placed the world on notice that should anything happen to Pius Nweke, the Nigeria police under IGP Mohammed Adamu and another influential son of Ukpo community whom he accused of sponsoring the attacks should be held responsible.