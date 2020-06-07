Orji Kalu: Senate Chief Whip office thanks Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others for support

The office of Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has thanked the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and other distinguished Senators, as well as the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other members for standing by one of their own, Senator Kalu during his trying times.

An appreciation letter signed by the Special Assistant/Head of Administration, Office of the Senate Chief Whip, National Assembly, Abuja, Emeka Nwala, said the office was “delighted to convey our most sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing to an end this protracted legal battle that has culminated in the eventual release of our principal. This followed the Federal High Court ruling to effect the judgment of Supreme Court of May 8, 2020, which had quashed the judgment of the same Federal High Court that had convicted him in error.

“We, therefore, use this medium to handsomely appreciate all persons who through prayers, goodwill and legal services contributed to today’s victory.”

The office also expressed “appreciation to the executive and hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the national and state levels, as well as all party faithful who believed in the rule of law and hope that God would answer our prayers at His own time.”

They also thanked the constituents of Senator Kalu, pointing out that they shared in the collective victory.

“Our legal team deserves our gratitude for a dogged legal fireworks that have paid off at the end.

“And to all others, we still say a big thank you for believing in the judiciary being the last hope of the common man. We assure everyone that this opportunity of re-alignment will produce more positive impact that will manifest in the polity.”

The office pledged to give every support to their principal to succeed in the delivery of dividends of democracy using the 9th Assembly as a fulcrum. – The Sun