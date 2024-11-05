Sokoto State Government has raised the alarm over the emergence of another terrorist group in the state, identified as LAKURAWAS.

The State Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir, made this known while receiving participants of Course 33 of the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja, who were on a study tour in the state.

Gobir said the group is known to be a faith-based idealist, saying, “Assessment carried out indicated that the group possessed sophisticated weapons and their criminal activities were observed in about five local government areas of the state.”

According to him, this sad development is happening at a time when the state is faced with banditry activities. The threat is expanding, and the Security Authorities are working assiduously to address the emerging threat.

“The state government has been working closely with Federal Security Agencies to address numerous security threats to lives and properties of the people of the state.”

He enumerated various efforts made by the state government to confront security challenges facing the state. He expressed hope that the study tour will provide the required insight to the authorities on the nature of the unfolding criminal activities and proffer solutions that would guarantee security of lives and peaceful coexistence among people.

In his address, the leader of the delegation, Air Vice Marshal Titus Zuwahu Dauda, said the college was established in 1992 as the highest military institution in the country.

He said the college was dedicated to “selecting officers from military, police, and strategic agencies to prepare them for strategic responsibilities. The college has so far graduated 2,982 participants. Among them are many from 30 African and Asian countries.”

Air Vice Marshal Dauda added that at the end of the tour, the team would make an oral presentation and written report on their study tour to the state.