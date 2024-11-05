Pregnant women who successfully navigated the recruitment process for new entrants into the Nigeria Police have had their career progression stalled, following their dismissal from the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Also, some of the recruits discovered to have mental health issues have been dismissed from the same college.

This was disclosed by the college’s Commandant, CP Fasuba Akinyele, during the visit of members of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund and House Committee on Police Affairs to assess the ongoing recruits’ training, the college, and some police formations in Lagos State.

The CP disclosed that “the move was part of a broader effort to ensure that only individuals with mental stability were enlisted into the Police Force”.

He disclosed that 420 recruits classified under General Duties from Lagos and Ogun states had been undergoing training at the college for months, while an additional 610 others described as specialists were from the South East.

He expressed optimism that the visit of members of the Police Trust Fund would address some of the challenges bordering on electricity, water, and infrastructure in the college.

Speaking earlier, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Mohammed Sheidu, explained that the visit was to enable members of the Trust Fund as well as legislators assess the state of the infrastructure and the current training of the recruits with a view to determining how to improve the facilities at the premiere college.

While addressing recruits, he urged them to be good ambassadors of the country, assuring that the Trust Fund under his watch would ensure that the training environment was conducive for them.

Addressing journalists at the end of the tour of the Police College, he disclosed that the Trust Fund would carry out a second phase intervention at the college as well as the Cottage hospital in the college and Alakuko Police division which was also visited.

As part of its 2023 intervention, the team also visited the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, where an ongoing five-day training on Intelligence-led policing surveillance organised for policemen was ongoing.

In his remark at the training, Sheidu explained that “by emphasizing on surveillance, we are also acknowledging the importance of modern technology in today’s policing. This training is meant to produce and enhance you (policemen) as individuals to be able to carry out your job functions as officers of the Nigeria Police Force. You are not just strengthening skills that I mentioned earlier, but are also contributing to a safer Nigeria. This is a responsibility that requires dedication, discipline, and an open mind to continue methods and strategies to properly express and preserve the Police Force that is professional, informed, and capable of addressing its concerns with empathy and efficiency. As we continue this journey, let us remember that the true power of policing lies not just in enforcement, but also in the trust and respect we build with our communities. With intelligence-led approaches that are focused on proactive surveillance, I believe we can create a safer environment for all Nigerians.”

On his part, Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs, Abubarka Markin expressed satisfaction at the state of the Police College, Ikeja, when compared to other Police colleges visited by the team.

He said the findings of the team would be taken to the larger house for appropriate funding of the projects.