Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has rejected a €75m offer to join Saudi Arabia side, Al Hilal.

According to a post by Fabrizio Romano on his X account on Sunday, “Despite agreement between club to club with Napoli for €75m fee, Osimhen says no to the Saudi Pro League club. Galatasaray will insist on signing him with the race now open again.”

Throughout his loan spell at Galatasaray, Osimhen has been instrumental in the team’s success, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances. His impressive performance has made him a fan favorite, and the club is optimistic about retaining him.

Al-Hilal were inching towards signing Osimhen after increasing their offer to €75m to meet Napoli’s demands, and are looking to have the player’s medical soon, but with the latest development, Osimhen is yet to decide on his future.