APC constitutes appeal committees for Kogi, Bayelsa guber primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday named 3-member Appeal Committees for the Party’s recently conducted Primaries for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

The the party primaries in the two states had been conducted with the incumbent governor in Kogi, Yahaya Bello emerging as standard bearer while Lyon David won in Bayelsa state.

The party is expected to submit the name of its candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) on Thursday.

The statement signed by the party national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu disclosed that Senator Abdulahi Umar Yandoma is the chairman of the Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee while Hajia Amina Muhammed will serve as secretary. Mr Tony McFoy is equally a member.

For Bayelsa Direct Primary Appeal Committee, the party picked Barrister Shuaibu Aruwa as Chairman, with Edith Newman Amadi as secretary. Another member is Honourable Abdul Malik El-Yakub.

Few hours before the party released the statement on the appeal committees, its national chairman, Comrades Adams Oshiomhole had met with the aspirants from Kogi state behind the closed door.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, he disclosed that all of them have pledged to work as one united political family to ensure victory for the party and its candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said: “This morning, we had an extensive conversation as APC family to talk through issues arising from the Kogi state governorship primary which was conducted last week.

“I want to thank all those who participated in the process and to thank our party members in Kogi state and going forward, to thank the good people of Kogi state who do not belong to any political party and whose future, our party is committed to improving by using the instrument of state in a way that will add value to the lives of the people of Kogi State.

“Our brothers and sisters from Kogi State who participated in the exercise have shared with us their feelings about the process and the outcome. But the good thing is that I found each one of them recognising the fact that we have to work together to win the next governorship election in Kogi State so that Governor Yahaya Bello will build on experiences gained, build on where we have done well and improve on where we haven’t so that after eight years, we will be able to look back and point at what has changed between when he came in and when he left.