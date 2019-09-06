Police Commission warns applicants to disregard viral recruitment list

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned applicants of its ongoing recruitment of 10,000 police constables to disregard a list of some candidates circulating on social media.

The spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement yesterday.

He said the list, which originated from the Nigeria Police Force website, contained some names of candidates who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force for the position of constables.

He said the candidates, according to the information, were invited for medical screening scheduled for 9 to 14 of September 2019.

Ani said, “It has been observed that as at the afternoon of today, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the list has been withdrawn from their Website.

“The commission will like to report that the list was compiled solely by the Nigeria Police Force without the involvement of the Police Service Commission, the body that has the constitutional mandate for appointment,” he added.

He said “all candidates who took part in the aptitude test held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 are hereby to watch out for the authentic list that will emerge after the meeting of the bodies.

“The leadership of the commission since coming into office has been doing everything possible to restore sanity not only in the recruitment exercise but also in all other facets of the mandate of the Commission.”

He said the commission will never compromise or abdicate its constitutional mandate and will continue to insist that the recruitment exercise is merit-driven, transparent and in conformity with the Public Service Rules and Federal Character principle.

He added that the commission “will resist any attempt to sabotage its efforts in this direction, Applicants are therefore advised not to panic or despair as all their interests will be adequately protected.”