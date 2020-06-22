APC inaugurates Boms as new deputy national secretary…..Giadom says action laughable

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday inaugurated Barrister Worgu Boms as the party’s Acting Deputy National Secretary.

He replaced the expelled former deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom who resigned to contest as the deputy governorship candidate during the 2019 general election.

The National Vice Chairman South South, Hon. Hillard Etagbo Eta who stood in for the acting National Chairman, Senator Abiola Ajimobi conducted inauguration at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Administering the oath of office on Boms, the acting National Chairman said Boms would henceforth carry out all the functions of the Deputy National Secretary as provided by the constitution of the party.

Boms was nominated from Rivers State chapter of the party and his nomination ratified at the South South zonal level before the NWC approval.

Reacting at the National Secretariat of the party, the expelled former deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom said the inauguration of Boms was laughable.

“That is laughable, am sure you know I was elected at the convention. We have told Nigerians that, that level impunity and rascality must be corrected.

“You cannot smuggle somebody into the national working committee without an election. Anybody who wants to be a member of the National working committee should present himself for a democratically conducted election.

“You cannot just bring somebody from anywhere to come and fill an office in the national working committee that is laughable and cannot work.”