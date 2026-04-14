The Commanding Officer of the 242 Battalion, Monguno, Col. I.A. Mohammed and six soldiers lost their lives when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) reportedly planted by insurgents went off in the Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Local sources said Col. Mohammed, was killed while on a reinforcement mission following an attack on a military formation by insurgents on Sunday night. The officer had responded to a distress call from troops under attack at a Forward Operating Base (FOB) linked to the 242 Battalion.

This is as victims of the Jilli Market shelling, mostly traders and customers, shared moments the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) bombarded the location during an aerial operation on Saturday that claimed over 200 lives, according to residents and local authorities.

The Boko Haram ambush occurred just three days after terrorists killed a Brigade Commander of the 29 Task Force, Brig. Gen. Oseini Braimah and 17 soldiers during the attack on the command in Benisheikh, Kaga LGA of Borno State.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, confirmed the attack, saying the incident occurred in the late hours of April 12, when Troops of Sector 3 of the OPHK came under an isolated Tango terrorist attack on Charlie 13 location in Monguno.

According to him, following intense fire exchanges, the terrorists were put to flight, with troops maintaining control of the location.

“Regrettably, the Commanding Officer, while courageously proceeding to the troops’ location to personally assess the situation, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which severely affected his vehicle, leading to his death alongside six other gallant personnel.

“His actions, even after the immediate threat had been neutralised, reflected the highest traditions of military leadership; courage, selfless service, and leading from the front,” he said.

Lt. Col. Uba added that the willingness of the commanding officer to move towards the troops in the heat of the battle, despite the prevailing danger, “stands as a profound testament to his valour, sense of duty, and unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of his men.”

He said the OPHK deeply mourns the loss of this exceptional officer and the other brave personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

“Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the memory of the Armed Forces and the grateful nation they served,” the statement added.