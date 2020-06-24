APC leadership crisis: Buhari backs Giadom – Presidency…to attend NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has backed Victor Giadom, sacked deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Acting National Chairman.

As a result, he will be attending the National Executive Committee meeting slated for Thursday to the Presidential Villa, called by Giadom.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a said Buhari was acting on the position of the law.

He said: The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman. Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly.”