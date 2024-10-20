The Nigerian Army has pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps during a ceremony at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) in Kachia, Kaduna State. The group of retirees included 11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals.

Maj Gen James Myam (rtd), speaking on behalf of the retired officers during the pulling-out parade, reflected on their long military careers, expressing fulfillment and gratitude. He attributed their success to divine grace, acknowledging God’s protection throughout their years of service. He also extended his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, wishing him continued strength and wisdom in his leadership of the NA.

Looking back, Maj Gen Myam recalled the beginning of their military journeys when they reported to the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna as Officer Cadets. He offered advice to the officers still in service, urging them to remain loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government, while maintaining vigilance and security consciousness.

The retired general also expressed gratitude to the families, spouses, friends, instructors, and mentors who supported them throughout their careers. The event was attended by several senior retired and serving military officers, including former Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Alwali Kazir (rtd).