The Department of State Service (DSS) has officially replaced Adegboyega Fasasi as Chief Security Officer (CSO) to President Bola Tinubu, appointing Rasheed Atanda Lawal, a Deputy Director, as his successor.

Details surrounding this development remained limited as of Sunday evening, but sources indicate that Fasasi, who has held the CSO position since Tinubu’s inauguration, is stepping down to pursue a professional training course.

According to insiders, DSS Director-General Tosin Ajayi requested President Tinubu’s approval to release Fasasi for the strategic training opportunity. While some speculated on potential controversies surrounding the change, sources familiar with the situation emphasized that such transitions are commonplace within the agency.

“It’s not unusual for changes like this to occur when a new DG is appointed at the DSS,” one anonymous source noted. “Typically, the new Director-General prefers to install trusted personnel in key positions, especially in sensitive areas like the President’s security.”

The source acknowledged that while Fasasi’s removal is officially attributed to his training, there is always a possibility of underlying issues contributing to such decisions. However, they urged that it should not be viewed as alarming, framing it as a standard practice in security operations.

As of the time of this report, there had been no official confirmation regarding the changes in the CSO’s office, but another source reassured that the situation should be regarded as a routine security posting.