Atiku rejects increase in electricity tariffs, seeks economic stimulus for Nigerians

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has rejected the hike in electricity tariffs by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government, on Wednesday increased electricity tariffs from N30.23 per kwh to over N66 per kwh.

Atiku, on Thursday said he outrightly rejected the increased electricity tariffs, especially as the nation was just coming out of lockdown.

According to him, what Nigerians needed right now was a stimulus, not impetuous disregard for the challenges they faced.

He said many Nigerians had not earned income for months due to no fault of theirs.

Atiku stated that the increase was ill-timed and ill-advised.

In his words: “‪I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”