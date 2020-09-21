Bandits kidnap 42 persons in Zamfara

Bandits have kidnapped 42 persons, including women, in Gobirawar Cali village, in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

An indigene of the village, who gave his name as Malam Abdullahi, said the incident happened on Saturday after one AK-47 rifle was seized from a bandit who went to the village for a kidnap operation.

Abdullahi said, “The bandit had wanted to kidnap one of the people in the village, but was overpowered and his gun was seized. He ran into the bush and reported the matter to his gang members.

“The bandits later came in a large number, invaded the village and went from house-to-house; they kidnapped 42 people.”

He explained that the villagers had on several occasions been attacked by bandits, who he said had a hideout close to village.

“They have been attacking us over the years. Many people have been killed and properties worth millions of naira carted away by them,” he added.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said, “What happened yesterday (Saturday) in Gobirawar Cali was that one bandit went to the village with a gun.

“The people of the area mobilised themselves, arrested him and seized his gun, but they failed to report the incident to security agents for further action.

“The bandit escaped and went back to his people, who later invaded the village, retrieved the gun and abducted the people.”

He, however, maintained that the police had sent personnel to rescue the kidnapped persons.