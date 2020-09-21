Nigeria has long way to go in leadership, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigeria still has a long way to go as far as good leadership is concerned.

Obasanjo, who stated that only Nigerians could fix the challenges confronting the country, equally said the country had failed to attain the position it ought to occupy.

The former president spoke at the weekend after he was conferred with a leadership award by the Treasure House Of God Church, Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of the activities marking the 60th birthday and retirement of the Setman of the church, Seye Senfuye.

Senfuye, a former Accountant-General of the state and the Senior Special Assistant to the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, bowed out of service in August after 35 years.

But Obasanjo speaking during a thanksgiving service organised for Senfuye held at the THG, said every Nigerian had a role to play in moving the country forward.

Obasanjo said: “If we are talking about leadership in Nigeria, there is still a lot to continue to do for the country, and for those of us who have enjoyed the privilege of the position we have attained, we must not shirk in our responsibility of the duty that still lies ahead. You and I, and everybody who is here now know that Nigeria is not where it should be.

“And who will put Nigeria where it should be? Not people from America, not people from Europe, not people from Asia; it’s you and me here in Nigeria. And if we fail to do what we should do, if we fail to say what we should say, when we should do it and when we should say it, we will be liable. We will be liable here, we will be liable hereafter. My prayer is that the responsibility that God has given to us, by keeping us alive, we will live up to it.”

He, however, commended the celebrator for contributing meritoriously to the service of Ogun State and Nigeria, charging him to continue to dedicate himself to duties that would move the society forward.

Senfuye expressed his gratitude to God for seeing him through 35 years of public service and attaining 60 years of age, declaring that he would dedicate his remaining years on earth to the service of God and humanity.- The Sun.