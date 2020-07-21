Benue Assembly shuts down as Speaker, son test positive for coronavirus

The Benue State House of Assembly was on Monday shut down as the Speaker, Titus Uba, and his son, tested positive for COVID-19.

The member representing Kwande East State Constituency, Tertsea Gbisea, was also among the 66 persons that tested positive for virus in the state.

In separate statements issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker and Chairman, Committee on Information and Orientation of the State Assembly, Lubem Tiav and Tertsea Gbisea respectively, the affected lawmakers had gone into self-isolation.

The statement by the speaker’s media aide on Monday reads in part, “The Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, received his COVID-19 results on Saturday and tested positive. The entire speaker’s household, whose samples were tested for the dreaded disease, came out negative except the speaker and his last son.”

Also, the statement by the House Chairman, Committee on Information and Orientation, who also tested positive for the disease, indicated that the speaker had ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex.

“As a result of this development, the speaker has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises,” the statement said.