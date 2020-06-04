Benue governor lifts restriction on religious activities

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lifted the restriction on activities in churches and mosques.

The governor also directed all civil servants in the state to resume work as from Monday, June 8.

Ortom who announced a review of the COVID-19 on Wednesday said that churches and mosques were to hold staggered worship sessions.

He said, “Each worship session must not last more than one hour. Churches and Mosques should endeavour to provide water, soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers for worshippers, and should insist on wearing of face masks.

“Workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain physical distancing as they go to work.”

Meanwhile, the State chairman of COVID-19 taskforce and deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, said that 16 people were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday for flouting the inter-state movement.