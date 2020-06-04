Nigeria logs 348 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria recorded just one death in 24 hours out of its coronavirus caseload as 348 new cases were announced by NCDC Wednesday night.

The lone death was a departure from the trend in the last few days where at least 2 digit deaths were recorded.

Fourteen people for instance died overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Twelve were reported dead on Monday and 15 on Tuesday.

The death toll is now 315, out of the national confirmed cases of 11, 166.

Those discharged were 90, taking the national figure to 3329.

Lagos and the Federal capital of Abuja shared the greater portion of the new 348 cases.

Lagos has a disproportionate 163 cases, while the FCT got 76.

The FCT has consistently the past five days registered two digits of infections.

It was 52 on Saturday, 48 on Sunday, 14 on Monday and 13 on Tuesday.

Rivers State and Ebonyi showed up strong in the grim chart on Tuesday, with 23 and 21 cases.

Below is the breakdown of the cases:

Lagos-163

FCT-76

Ebonyi-23

Rivers-21

Delta-8

Nasarawa-8

Niger-8

Enugu-6

Bauchi-5

Edo-5

Ekiti-5

Ondo-5

Gombe-5

Benue-4

Ogun-2

Osun-1

Plateau-1

Kogi-1

Anambra-1

11166 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3329

Deaths: 315