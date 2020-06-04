COVID-19: Abuja, Owerri, PH airports, two others reopen June 21

The Federal Government has announced that only five airports will be reopened when flight operations resume on Saturday, June 21.

According to a circular by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), asides the five selected airports, all others are to remain closed for further assessment.

The memo further revealed that Nigeria’s airspace remains closed to international flights.

The domestic airports that will be opened include Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano.

Other airports are expected to be gradually added to the network after review and assessment.

Below is the full communique sent out by the NCAA, regarding flight restrictions.

OFFICE OF THE DIRECTOR – GENERAL

ALL OPERATORS LETTER (DG 016/20)

Ref: NCAA /DG/AIR/11/16/121

Date: 1st June 2020

To: ALL DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN OPERATORS

FROM : NIGERIAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY

ATTN: ACCOUNTABLE MANAGER/ COUNTRY MANAGER

SUBJECT: UPDATE ON CLARIFICATION ON FLIGHT RESTRICTION DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

Our letter Ref. No :NCAA /DG/AIR/11/16/117 dated 6th May 2020 with respect to restriction of flights.

Following the announcement by President Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the easing of and the start of second phase on the COVID-19 lockdown , we wish to inform the industry of the following:

The closure of Nigerian airports to domestic flights has been extended to 2300Z on the 20th June 2020. The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on 21st June 2020 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri. Other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment. All flights to any airport outside the above five listed airports above shall comply with the existing COVID- 19 protocols for approvals. The closure of Nigerian airports to international flights will continue until a date of resumption is announced. Emergency and essentials flights are exempted from this restriction and shall comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals.

Please be guided accordingly.

Signed By:

Captain Musa S. Nuhu

Director-General/CEO