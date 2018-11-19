Benue: I have forgiven those who wanted to impeach me – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says he has forgiven those who plotted to illegally impeach him as governor.

He said this during a thanksgiving service on Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, North Bank Makurdi in honour of him as well as the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Mr Avine Agbom.

Governor Ortom explained that the decision was based on the conviction that as a Christian, one is forgiven by God, to forgive other fellow humans for their wrongs.

He further stated that though he has forgiven the persons behind the failed impeachment move, those who were part of the plot have the moral duty to publicly cleanse the smear they poured on him.

He said some of the assembly members who wanted him impeached have realized their mistakes and are retracing their steps to join the PDP fold.

The Governor further stated that his determination to continue to save lives and property remains unwavering, adding that he set up a foundation about 16 years ago to help treat snake bite patients from all parts of the state.

He acknowledged the support of the Church, that of Mr Avine Agbom, as well as the entire Benue people for the sustenance of peace in the state.

Thereafter, he directed the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, to construct a block of classrooms at St. Mary’s Secondary School North Bank as part of his intervention in the school.

Hon. Avine Agbom, while appreciating the parishioners for their show of love for him and Governor Ortom, said he had decided to take a bow from the race to return in the State Assembly, in order to pave the way for younger people to be given the opportunity to also serve.

He said his concern at moment was the re-election of the governor whom he emphasized, loves and cares for the Benue people.

The Reverend, Moses Iorapuu during his sermon, urged Christians generally to avoid anything that would make their names not to be written in the book of life. – Channels.