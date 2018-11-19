Lagos guber: Bode George in shock as Otedola endorses Sanwo-Olu

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PFP), Chief Bode George, on Sunday expressed shock over the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by a businessman, Femi Otedola.

Otedola, who is the Chairman of Forte Oil Plc, was last month rumoured to be running for the governorship seat on the platform of the PDP, a report which he neither denied nor confirmed.

However, in a post on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, Otedola posted a photograph he took with Sanwo-Olu and wrote, “Dinner at my residence yesterday evening with my childhood friend, APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu; the governor in waiting.”

George, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, expressed surprise at Otedola’s support for the APC governorship candidate.

The PDP Board of Trustees member said, “That is news to me. That is very interesting. Wonders will never cease. It is very shocking.”

When asked to comment on Otedola’s purported governorship ambition, George stated, “He has always been with us (PDP). I will call him. I will find out that ‘Ki lo ri? Ki lo se? (What did you see? What did you do?)’ That is strange.”

He, however, added that Otedola’s endorsement of the opposition would not influence the strategies of the PDP in Lagos.

The PDP chieftain said, “No, it doesn’t affect our strategies towards 2019 because he is not in our camp. But it is shocking. He is my aburo (junior) and I am going to find out from him what made him (endorse Sanwo-Olu).

“But he is a thoroughbred Lagosian and the people Bola (Tinubu) is handpicking are all from Ogun State. Is that what he wants for his state? I will ask him.”