Boko Haram: Donor countries raise $869m emergency aid for North-East

Donor countries who met in Oslo, Norway, raised $869 million (€634 million) in emergency aid to address the humanitarian woes caused by Boko Haram terrorists in Northeast Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin.



The UN says the eight-year conflict between the Nigerian army and Boko Haram militants has devastated the region.

The amount was pledged over three years, and was aimed at helping 10.7 million people in need.

The UN has previously said it hoped to raise 1.5 billion dollars in 2017 for the region, which includes Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-petter Kjemprud said in Abuja that the conference was hosted by Norway in conjunction with Nigeria and Germany to aid operations in the region.