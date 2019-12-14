Born In Africa Festival returns for second edition

The Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST), a celebration of the unparalleled dynamism of the true African spirit, is set to return this Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Eko Atlantic, Lagos for its second edition.

Birthed from a need to tell the truly African story in all its glory, BAFEST is a full day event where Africa’s finest creatives showcase their talents in music, art, film and fashion.

True to the cause of developing new functional initiatives and constantly pushing boundaries, Nigeria’s foremost bank, Access Bank is reintroducing to the world, the highly entertaining fusion of music, art, film and fashion – Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST).

Speaking on the return of BAFEST, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs, Access Bank Plc Amaechi Okobi, said;

“Last year, at BAFEST 2018, we had a fantastic time bringing together some of the most talented human beings on the continent. It was an opportunity to showcase these superb minds to the world and this year’s edition will be no exception.

We, at Access Bank, have over the past few years continued to highlight the best Africa has to offer with our string of event partnerships such as the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Art X Lagos and the African International Film Festival. With these events and with BAFEST we’re aiming at rewriting the African narrative of negativity all while positioning the best the continent has to offer.”

Commenting on the experience, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs, Access Bank Plc Amaechi Okobi, added,

“BAFEST 2019 promises to be way better than the first edition. We’re sure everyone will have a wonderful time. From the fashion and art displays to the African films’ showcase and the music concert, Sunday will definitely not be one to miss.”

The Born In Africa Festival will feature notable music stars such as Burna Boy, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Patoranking, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Joe boy, Becca, Mr. Real, 9ice, Ice Prince, DJ Big N, DJ Spinall, DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Deluxe, Shody, Dotun and Naira Marley amongst others. The day-long festival will also feature a Fashion, Art and Film Park, where various artists and fashion greats like Tokyo James, Odio Mimonet, Weizdurm Franklin, David Tlale, Millen Magese, Maria Borges, Adesuwa Aighewi and many more will showcase their pieces, artworks and movies.

Powered by Access Bank and produced by Livespot360, BAFEST 2019 will open at 9am and the activities will run all through the day, with the concert kicking off at 6pm.

Known as one of Africa’s most innovative financial institutions, Access Bank Plc was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1998 and serves its various markets through 4 business segments: Personal, Business, Commercial and Corporate & Investment banking. Consistently seeking ways to expand across the African continent, the Bank currently operates through a network of about 366 branches across major cities and commercial centers in Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, United Kingdom, and representative offices in Lebanon, the UAE, India and China.