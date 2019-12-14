Nollywood debut: I was born an actor, politician – Sen. Melaye

A former chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Dino Melaye, has said he was born an actor and a politician.

Melaye made the claim in an interview with journalists in Abuja during the premiere of a movie titled, ‘Lemonade, written by Joy Idoko and produced by 100% Joy Media Productions, where he featured prominently.

He also explained that he participated in acting “to send a message to Nigerians”, ameliorate problems and “get Nigeria out of the cocoon.”

While calling on the government to create laws that would promote entertainment in Nigeria, Melaye said he participated in the movie “to send a message to Nigerians, to ameliorate our problems and to get Nigeria out of the cocoon will be a very strong way to correct the ills in the society.”

He said, “I am born both as an actor and a politician. The entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged. It is richer than oil because oil is exhaustible but these ideas rule the world as I speak to you. I believe that entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons that we can be used to ameliorate our problems in this country.”

Idoko said, “Lemonade is a movie I shot; it is very dear to my heart because the story about Lemonade is the story that a lot of people are going through. People talk about domestic abuse, domestic violence and all that but people don’t talk about emotional and mental abuse.

“The setting was Abuja and I decided to cast with Senator Dino Melaye because we wanted to cast a real life Senator, we needed to cast a politician and I didn’t want to cast an actor as a politician.”