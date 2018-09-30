BREAKING: Ambode fights back, says Sanwo-Olu unfit to govern Lagos

Ahead of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries on Monday, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has dropped a bombshell, saying governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is unfit to govern Lagos.

He disclosed that Sanwo-Olu had been detained in the United States for spending fake dollars and is undergoing mental rehabilitation at the Gbagada General Hospital.

At a World Press Conference in Lagos on Sunday, Ambode vowed to fight on by contesting in the guber primaries despite pressure to step aside.