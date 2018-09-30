BREAKING: Ambode fights back, says Sanwo-Olu unfit to govern Lagos

September 30, 2018 0

Ahead of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries on Monday, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has dropped a bombshell, saying governorship aspirant, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is unfit to govern Lagos.

He disclosed that Sanwo-Olu had been detained in the United States for spending fake dollars and is undergoing mental rehabilitation at the Gbagada General Hospital.

At a World Press Conference in Lagos on Sunday, Ambode vowed to fight on by contesting in the guber primaries despite pressure to step aside.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

NYSC: I will like to serve, says Communications Minister

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, Saturday, expressed willingness to attend the mandatory National Youths Service Corps, NYSC Scheme if the need arise ...