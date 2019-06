Eleven out of the 31 elected members of the 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly have elected Abubakar Suleiman as the Speaker of the House.

Suleiman, the member representing Ningi Central Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged unopposed.

Also elected was Danlami Kawule representing Zungur/Galambi as the Deputy Speaker.

Details later.