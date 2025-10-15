Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to a post on Facebook by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah.

Alabrah said the governor resigned from the PDP with the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, along with all the PDP members in the state legislature.

Diri’s resignation from the PDP brings to an end months of speculation over his alleged move to the All Progressives Congress (APC), but Alabrah did not state the political party he would join.

It was gathered that the governor made the announcement on Wednesday during the weekly State Executive Council meeting inside Government House, Yenagoa.

It was also reported that the governor has submitted his resignation letter to the party.

It is believed that all members of the State Executive Council have resigned alongside the governor.

When contacted on the development, Alabrah said he could not talk, “I cannot talk now,” he said.

When called for comment, the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Solomon Agwanana, did not pick up his call.