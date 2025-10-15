President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday sought the confirmation of a former female member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, as the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in a request he sent to the Senate.

Tinubu also asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of 28 others as federal commissioners in the FCC.

Omidiran, who represented Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State from 2011 to 2019, was appointed the chairman of the FCC by President Tinubu on August 11 to succeed Dr Muheeba Dankaka, whose tenure the State House said “was dogged by controversy.”

Before her appointment, another former House of Representatives member, Hon. Kayode Oladele, served in acting capacity following the exit of Dankaka last June.

With the development, Oladele has reverted to his original position as a commissioner representing Ogun state on the board of the FCC.

A former Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Hon Omidiran also served in several other committees, including Communications, Judiciary, Women Affairs, Women in Parliament, Interior and Solid Minerals.

A regular and articulate contributor to debates, former Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, fondly called her “Princess of the House.”

The State House, while announcing the appointments, stated, “President Tinubu appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

“Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024. He served as the Commission’s acting chairman.

“The President renewed the appointments of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu, and Eludayo Eluyemi, who represent Jigawa, Kebbi, and Osun States, for a second term.

“The President also reappointed Abdulwasiu Kayode Bawalla, the commissioner from Lagos State.

“The newly appointed Commissioners are: Hon. Obina Oriaku, Abia; Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa; Obongawan Dora Ebong, Akwa–Ibom; Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria, Anambra; Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi; Sir Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Aligba Eugene Tarkende, Benue ;Engr.Modu Mustapha, Borno; Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo, Cross River; Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta; Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi; Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo; Hon. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti; Peter Eze, Enugu; Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe; Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo; Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna; Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano; Hon. Anas Isah, Katsina;Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi; Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara; Alh. Isah Jibrin, Niger; Comrade Ajimudu Bola, Ondo; Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo; Hon. Pam Bolman, Plateau; Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers; Alh. Aminu Tambar, Sokoto; Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba; Hon. Jibir Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara; Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT.”

On Tuesday, after reading Tinubu’s letter forwarding the names of the nominees, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, referred them to the Senate Committee on Establishment and Inter-Governmental Affairs to report back to the floor in two weeks.