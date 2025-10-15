A Bayelsa State High Court has sentenced a 29-year-old woman, Mariam Omokiri, who hails from neighbouring Delta State, to seven years imprisonment for human trafficking.

The convict will also pay a fine of one million naira for trafficking, exporting and promoting prostitution of young girls, the court said.

The court gave the judgment on Wednesday on charges brought by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Offences.

The convict was arraigned before the court sometime in January 30 this year for organising and trafficking four girls from Bayelsa State to Mali and Senegal for prostitution.

The court ruled that the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 13(1)(2)(b), 13(4)(a)(c), 14(b) and 18 of the Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

While delivering judgment, Justice Doris Adokeme held that from the totality of the evidence by the prosecution, she was “satisfied that the prosecution has successfully proved its case against all the defendants.”

Adokeme said that the offence of trafficking in persons is a very serious offence which has negatively affected the image of the country internationally.

Reacting to the judgment, the Acting Commander of NAPTIP Bayelsa State Command, Fadewara Timiebiowei, represented by Charles Emomotimi said, “This will send a signal that Bayelsa is not a safe haven for human trafficking activities.”

He equally encouraged parents and guardians to report all forms of human trafficking to NAPTIP Bayelsa Command or other security agencies.

On Monday, the Rivers State Police Command busted a child trafficking syndicate that preyed on young mothers and vulnerable pregnant women, stealing their babies and selling them to waiting buyers.

According to the command, the four-member gang was led by an ex-convict, Blessing Jack, who had previously been arrested, prosecuted, and jailed in Calabar, Cross River State, for a similar crime.