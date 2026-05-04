The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Monday purchased her nomination and expression of interest forms, signalling her intention to seek re-election in the 2027 National Assembly polls.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by her media aide, Mike Idoko.

Speaking while accepting the forms, the lawmaker thanked her constituents for their support, noting that her decision was anchored on the progress recorded in Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan pledged to consolidate what she described as a “people-driven legacy of service, empowerment and inclusive development.”

She said, “This is not just about me; it is about the hopes and aspirations of our people. The journey so far has been defined by commitment, courage, and results. I am inspired to do even more.”

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain said her second-term agenda would focus on expanding economic opportunities, strengthening education and improving healthcare access.

“The next phase of our representation will focus on expanding economic opportunities, strengthening education, improving healthcare access, and ensuring that every community in Kogi Central feels the impact of responsive governance,” she stated.

She also assured constituents of continued accessibility and commitment to transparent leadership.

“I will continue to be your voice—strong, fearless, and committed to justice and fairness. Together, we will build a Kogi Central that works for all,” she added.

The senator acknowledged the support of her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, who purchased her nomination forms.

“If you had said no, I would not have taken this step towards the 2027 Kogi Central Senatorial elections. But you did not. Instead, you looked into my heart, understood the depth of my purpose, and chose to stand firmly beside me.

“By taking it on yourself, out of your deep and unwavering belief in me, to purchase my nomination form, you did far more than support a political ambition. You affirmed a shared vision and declared that you are ready to walk this journey with me—through the campaigns, through the elections, and all the way to victory for our people,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s declaration comes amid increasing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with aspirants across parties already positioning for primaries.