The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and allies of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have denied reports of defection talks with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), amid claims of ongoing contacts and a possible midweek announcement.

The pushback comes as the party faces internal challenges over leadership, direction and how to manage a broad opposition coalition ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Responding to the reports, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, told Vanguard there were no such talks involving the former vice president and former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola.

“If that is the case, I will be the first to know. I don’t think that there’s anything like that,” Ibe said when contacted.

Within the party, officials also rejected the claims, saying there were no discussions linking its key figures to the NDC and that the reports did not reflect the situation.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi said, “100% rubbish.”

The reports point to alleged high-level contacts between leading political actors within the ADC and key NDC figures, with suggestions that a formal move could be announced as early as Wednesday.

Following Sunday’s defection of former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC is now being mentioned in political circles as a possible rallying point for those seeking a new alignment.

Sources familiar with the situation say any such engagement is less about a direct party switch and more about broader coalition talks, as opposition figures explore options ahead of the 2027 elections.