[BREAKING] Coronavirus: NCDC confirms 30 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday said 30 cases have now been confirmed in the country.

In the update posted on its website, the centre said Abuja, which had one case in the morning of Sunday, now have four cases.

It said Ekiti has one, while Lagos has recorded 22 cases.

One case was also confirmed in Oyo State on Sunday morning of a United Kingdom returnee who had been in self-isolation in Bodija area of Ibadan.

NCDC said, “Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria. Two cases are returning travellers and one is a contact of a confirmed case.

“As of 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with no deaths.”