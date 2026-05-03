The Nigerian Army has confirmed that Abuja-based social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, is in custody, days after concerns over his whereabouts sparked public outcry.

Chidiebere was last seen on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, after leaving home for what he told his wife was a meeting, shortly after receiving a phone call.

Since then, his phones have remained switched off, and repeated attempts by family members and associates to reach him have failed, fuelling speculation and concern, with no security agency initially confirming custody.

In a statement on Saturday, the Army said the influencer was arrested following preliminary investigations into his interactions with serving soldiers, which it alleged bordered on subversion.

The statement, signed by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, noted that Chidiebere initially came under scrutiny after sharing posts highlighting complaints by soldiers over feeding and welfare.

However, the Army said further findings suggested his engagement went beyond advocacy.

“A preliminary report revealed that the soldiers discussed a wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere, who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system,” the statement said.

“An example was a chat bordering on subversion which Chidiebere had with the soldiers.”

According to the Army, such conduct, it alleged, poses serious risks to discipline and national security.

“A situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security,” it added.

The Army said Chidiebere was arrested alongside some of the soldiers involved. While the soldiers remain in military custody, the influencer has been transferred to civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“Justice Chidiebere has been handed over to the relevant civil authorities,” the statement said.

It also linked the arrest to an alleged breach of military social media policy and attempts to misinform the public, stressing that its actions were within legal limits.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to the rule of law and will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure justice is served,” it added.

Despite the Army’s explanation, concerns persisted, with Chidiebere’s wife earlier raising alarm after losing contact with him for several days.

She said repeated calls to his phone went unanswered, describing the situation as unusual.

“I tried everything… I called his line since Tuesday and it rang once but nobody picked. All the messages delivered at the same time. I was just confused,” she said.

She added that her husband had never stayed away from home without notice.

“Please Nigerian government, bring my husband back to me, back to my children. They need their father,” she appealed.

Before the Army’s statement, activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore had called for Chidiebere’s release, alleging he was detained for speaking out on alleged abuses and the welfare of frontline soldiers.