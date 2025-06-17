Highlife music legend Bright Chimezie has made a surprise cameo in Davido’s newly released video for his song, “With You”.

The video, which premiered on Monday, was directed by Dammy Twitch and shot in Lagos.

Chimezie’s appearance comes after Davido publicly acknowledged the influence of Chimezie’s 2018 track Because of English on his latest album, “5IVE”.

Clad in his trademark beaded necklace and Hamlet cap, Chimezie brought his signature dance steps into the video, giving fans a nostalgic throwback. Socialite Cubana Chief Priest also made a brief appearance in the video.

The meeting between Davido and the Zigima master took place on 19 May in Lagos, and it has since sparked renewed interest in Chimezie’s music.

Their encounter is seen as a rare bridge between old-school highlife and today’s pop music scene.

Shortly after the meeting, Chimezie signed a deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) West Africa, a global music rights management company known for working with stars like Wizkid, Tems, Sarkodie, and Lojay.

Released in 2018, Because of English tackles the pressure of speaking English in Nigerian society, as Chimezie recalled a painful memory of being punished in school for speaking his native language.

The song is known for blending Igbo highlife rhythms with bold social commentary.

Chimezie, also known for his timeless track Respect Africa, has used his music for decades to speak against social injustice and promote cultural pride.

The “With You” video comes just days after Davido’s “5IVE” album release and has added yet another layer of cultural depth to the project.